Furore as rat nibbles patient's cheek in Mumbai civic hospital

Later, doctors and civic authorities claimed that the rat-bite was not serious and would heal soon, but the patient's family was not convinced.



Mayor Kishori Pednekar suspected that since the ICU is on the ground floor, the rat may have sneaked in unnoticed when the door was opened by one of the staffers.



The Mumbai Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the BMC for failing to protect patients from such happenings and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.