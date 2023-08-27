G20 mandate cannot be advanced unless issues of Global South addressed: Jaishankar at B20

New Delhi, Aug 27: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development and it cannot be advanced unless concerns of the Global South are addressed.

Addressing the B20 Summit India, 2023 in the national capital, Jaishankar said, "The core mandate of the G20 is to promote economic growth and development and that cannot be advanced unless the crucial concerns of the Global South are addressed."

"Having said that, let me put some structural issues that have been at the heart of the predicament of Global South. Key among them are the concentration of various kinds, created by the last three to four decades of globalisation. For a variety of reasons that range from scale, subsidy, technology, human resources and strategic choices. The Global South was reduced to being a consumer rather than a producer. Their contribution very often was to provide resources, for manufacturing elsewhere. They not only did not reap the full benefits of economic change but often ended by being saddled with unviable emanating from opaque initiatives," he added.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The theme for the summit this year is 'R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses'.