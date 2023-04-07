NPS: Four member committee to look into pension issues of govt employees

Srinagar, April 06: Union Finance Ministry on Friday formed a committee to look into the issue of pensions of government employees under National Pension System(NPS).

Officials said that the four member committee will suggest suitable measures to improve the pension benefits under NPS while considering fiscal implications & impact on overall budget.

In a communication by Annie G. Mathew, Special Secretary to the Government of India(GoI) , the committee will be led Finance Secretary to review the pension system for government employees.

"The undersigned is directed to invite attention to the announcement made by the Finance Minister in Lok Sabha on 24.3.2023 to, inter-alia, set up a Committee under the Finance Secretary to look into the issue of pensions under the National Pension System in respect of Government employees and evolve an approach which addresses the needs of the employees while maintaining fiscal prudence to protect the common citizens," the order said.