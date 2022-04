Govt in RS assures return of assets to Kashmiri migrants

Responding to queries during the Question Hour in the Upper House, the Minister said the District Magistrate has been designated as the custodian of the migrants' properties. The state government has also started a portal to resolve the complaints of migrants.

"The Modi government and Home Minister is capable of returning the assets to migrant Kashmiris. Constant efforts are being made," he said.

If the complaint of migrants is genuine and correct, their assets will be returned. So far, the assets of 610 applicants have been returned, he added.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is on a development track, the Minister while responding to a supplementary query said that the state has received an investment proposal of Rs 51,000 crore for industrial development which will help create employment opportunities for 4.50 lakh people.

The construction of about 13 roads has provided better reach in the state. Prior to 2019, the speed of construction was at 6.54 km per day, which has increased to 20,68 km per day now.