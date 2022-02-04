Govt plans to make fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations mandatory from 2023 onwards

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Friday said a draft notification has been issued for public comments regarding mandatory fitness testing of vehicles through an ATS.

An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

The requirement will be put in place in a phased manner. Fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023. as per the draft notification.