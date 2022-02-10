Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine

A sub-section (2 per cent of the total passengers on the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport on arrival. They will submit their samples and be allowed to leave the airport, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while announcing the move on Twitter.

Instead of seven-day home quarantine as mandated earlier, all travellers will self-monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival, he said.

According to the minister, besides uploading a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours prior to the journey), there would also be an option to upload certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.