Govt's every policy acts as door to generating employment: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down the steps taken by his government to boost employment in the country and said that every policy formulated in the last nine years has acted as a "door to generating employment" for the youth.

The Prime Minister's remarks came while distributing appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits in the National Rozgar Mela on Tuesday. Addressing on the occasion virtually, PM Modi said, "During the last nine years, there has been a great focus towards boosting employment opportunities in the country. Be it building modern infra or rural development, every plan and policy of the government acts as a door to generating employment for the youth."

The Prime Minister highlighted that during his governance, the government has also given priority to making the government recruitment process faster, more transparent and fair.

"Today, the entire process from applying for recruitment to getting results has become online. Interviews for recruitment in Group C and D are also over. The advantage of these efforts is that the possibilities of corruption and nepotism have ended," PM Modi said.

Lauding the schemes and policies of the government, he said that it is creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

"Every scheme of the Government of India, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for the youth. In the last nine years, the Government of India has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi congratulated the candidates and their families for getting the appointment letter.