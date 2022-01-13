'Graveyard' of illegally-aborted foetuses found in Maharashtra

The mortifying revelations came up during the investigations of an illegal abortion of a 13-year-old girl, who became pregnant after an alleged affair with a 17-year-old boy living in the vicinity.

The probe led the police to the premises of the private Kadam Hospital where a dozen skulls and over four dozen bones of illegally aborted foetuses were found buried in a biogas plant.

Police also recovered stained clothes, bags, some spades used for digging and dumped there and other evidence which have been collected and sent for forensic analysis.

According to a team of woman Investigation Officers, Assistant Police Inspector Vandana Sonune and Police Sub-Inspector Jyotsna, the Arvi police had received a tip-off on the January 4 incident but without any names.

The team got cracking with local sources and finally tracked down the minor girl and confronted her parents who were threatened against speaking out by the boy's family.

"We gently counselled them, assured that they will be given full protection and finally, they opened up, and even agreed to lodge the first information report on January 9, five days after the girl underwent the secret, illegal abortion," API Sonune told IANS.