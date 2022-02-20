Groom among nine killed as car carrying marriage party plunges into river in Rajasthan

The deceased included the groom who, along with other persons, was travelling in a Maruti Ertiga car to Madhya Pradesh for his marriage, they said.

The incident took place in the Nayapura police station area early in the morning when the driver lost the control over the car and it fell into the river from a bridge, Superintendent of Police (city) Kesar Singh Shekhawat said.

He said police received information about the incident around 7.50 am, following which a rescue operation was launched.

Initially, seven bodies were pulled out from the car that had plunged seven-eight foot deep into the water. Two more bodies were recovered later, Shekhawat said.