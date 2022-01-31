Gurugram namaz row: SC agrees to hear plea for contempt action against Haryana officials

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for former MP Mohammad Adeeb, and said state government officials have not been following the 2018 apex court judgment issuing a slew of directions to stop hate crimes.

This is not only based on newspaper reports, we have ourselves filed complaints. We are not asking for any enforcement of FIR. This court has laid down preventive measures," the senior lawyer said.

"I will look into it and post before the appropriate bench immediately," the CJI said.