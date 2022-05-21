Gyanvapi row: DU professor arrested for derogatory post

"Our Constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence," Jindal told IANS.



Demanding punitive legal action against the professor, Jindal further said that Ratan Lal's remarks show his intent of activating enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like India and also a criminal offence as per the law.



Gyanvapi mosque, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, is currently facing a legal battle. A court in Varanasi had directed the Archaeological Survey of India to probe the structure of the Gyanvapi Masjid.