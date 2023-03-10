Haj form submission date extended till March 20: Er Aijaz Hussain

This year, Er Aijaz said, that Haj has been made cheaper by Rs 80,000 while as better facilities have been ensured for the pilgrims at Makkah and Madina. This year, 25 embankment points have been set up across the country to facilitate pilgrims. Er Aijaz said that over 10,000 pilgrims will perform Haj from JK UT while as one lakh Indian pilgrims are expected to leave for Haj 2023.