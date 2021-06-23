HC refuses to stay CCI notice to Facebook, WhatsApp in privacy policy matter

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Facebook, had said the question here was of propriety and it was not correct as the highest court of the country, that is, the Supreme Court is looking into the matter.



Both the senior advocates had submitted that in view of the DG's demand for information within 15 days of receipt of notice on pain of penalty, it is clear that the DG proposes to take action against the appellants, without awaiting a decision of the pending issues by the division bench, in an act of overreach of the judicial process, which deserves to be stayed.



ASG Lekhi had opposed the pleas saying at the stage of inquiry furnishing of information will not lead to any order by the CCI and the notice is in pursuance to the inquiry which was not stayed by the high court and that this not the first notice issued to them.