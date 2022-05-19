Heralding a new social era - Maharashtra bans ancient 'widow-hood' practices

These practices include: erasing the sindoor/kumkum (vermilion), removing 'mangalsutra', toe ring and other jewellery, smashing her (green) glass bangles, barring her from wearing coloured clothes and condemning her to whites for the rest of her life.



The widows are further ostracised and stigmatised by preventing them from attending any family, social, religious functions, celebrating festivals openly, interacting with other males, and in some cases, chopping off their tresses, as per traditions handed down since centuries.



Taking a cue from Herwad and Mangaon's initiatives, the MVA government order said that these practices violate human rights, hurt the dignity of women as enshrined in the Constitution and said it's the need of the hour to abolish such customs.



Shiv Sena Spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande saluted the decision terming it 'landmark' and as important as the social reforms initiated by the legends like Raja Rammohan Roy, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule and others.



"This move will ensure that widows are now set free from the inhuman tortures and stigmas they suffer upon losing their husbands and now they can expect a life of respect and dignity," Dr Kayande said.