Hijab not an essential religious practice of Islam: Karnataka govt

The state's Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi told the full bench of the High Court comprising Justice Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna M Dixit that the practice of wearing hijab should also pass the test of constitutional morality as interpreted in various Supreme Court judgments, including the Sabrimala case.

"We have taken a stand that wearing Hijab is not an essential religious part of Islam," Navadgi told the HC bench.

AG Navadgi also rejected the charge of the girls, who challenged the Karnataka government's order on February 5 which restricted students from wearing hijab or saffron scarves saying that it violated Article 25 of the Constitution. Article 25 gives freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion to the citizens of India.

"If somebody wishes to exercise the right to freedom of religion, it has to be seen if this exercise affects public order, health and morality," Navadgi contended.

To buttress his point, he said during the COVID-19 pandemic all the religious places were shut and the purpose for keeping the places closed was public health. In terms of Hijab, it has to be tested in terms of morality, health and public order.

The government order also does not violate 19(1)(A), Navadgi argued. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution guarantees to all its citizens the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The Advocate General also contended that the February 5 order of the state government was in accordance with the law and there was nothing to object.