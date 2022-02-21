Hijab row: K'taka HC resumes hearing; many students boycott exams

More than 40 students in Vijayapura district boycotted exams for being asked to remove hijab and staging protests before the District Commissioner's Office. More than 10 students refused to take off their hijab and waited near Women's Polytechnic College in Hassan on the premises. Later, they got into an argument with the Principal demanding entry into classes with hijab.



Prohibitory orders will continue in Koppal district till February 26. The district administration has warned that around 300 meter radius more than five people can't gather. Meanwhile, the six students who started the agitation at Udupi Pre-University Girl's College have remained absent for the practical exams.



As many as nine students of Madikeri Junior College staged a silent protest at the entrance gate. They sat near the gate holding placards containing messages of 'hijab is our right, our choice', 'we want justice'.



Students of Kolar Government Pre-University College demanded a letter from the Principal for not allowing them with hijab to classrooms. They claimed that the court has consented for the entry of students in colleges which do not have a college development committee. They have also staged a protest.



The larger bench has directed the state government to see to it that it's interim order is not violated. Counsels for petitioners have been vehemently pressing for allowing Muslim students with hijab by reconsidering interim order. One of the counsels has requested the court to allow Muslim students to wear hijab at least on Fridays, the jumma day which is considered as most auspicious day for Muslims.