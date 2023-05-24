Historic sceptre 'Sengol' to be placed in new Parliament building, symbolises spirit of freedom: Amit Shah

New Delhi, May 24: As a major cultural symbol of India's independence, a historic sceptre, 'Sengol', which marked the transfer of power from the Britishers in 1947, will be placed in the new Parliament building, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

'Sengol' is a symbol of historic legacy, which was used by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, when the transfer of power took place from the British.

Addressing a press conference here, Amit Shah said, "On the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi will dedicate the new Parliament to the nation. In a way, it shows his far-sightedness. This is a beautiful attempt to merge our cultural legacy, tradition and civilisation with modernity. Around 60,000 people worked on the construction of this building in record time. The PM will also honour them."

The Home Minister said that a historical event is being revived on this occasion. The historic sceptre, 'Sengol', will be placed in the new Parliament building.

"A historical event is being revived on this occasion. The historic sceptre, 'Sengol', will be placed in the new Parliament building. It was used on August 14, 1947, by PM Nehru when the transfer of power took place from the British. Out of all the promises made by PM Modi for 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', one promise was respect and regeneration of our historic traditions," he said.

The Home Minister added, "The historic incident is from August 14, 1947. It is called Sengol in Tamil, the meaning of this word is full of wealth There is a tradition behind this associated with ages. Sengol had played an important role in our history. When PM Modi got information about this, a thorough investigation was done. Then it was decided that it should be put before the country. For this, the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House was chosen."