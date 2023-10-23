Home Minister Amit Shah launches National Cooperative for Exports Limited (NCEL)

He stressed the pivotal role the cooperative sector plays in boosting government initiatives and contributing significantly to India's exports.

Goyal said, "NCEL is starting its journey with other possibilities and is looking forward to the cooperation with the commerce department. Both the trade and cooperative ministries are taking this vision forward, the foreign ministry is also involved with it, kind of the whole of the government is trying to make it successful, so I have full confidence that it will move forward".

"One thing that will become the main power is the cooperative sector, it will give a boost to the government sector, and it will give a boost to India's exports. In our farming fields, in our workplaces, all these people who are contributing to the economic development of the country, a very important role is being played for all of them", added Goyal.