House sparrow population is stable, says report

"So, there are plenty of data gaps to be filled in the eBird database. Thus, it is evident that our state requires more sampling and a lot of contribution to eBird by bird watchers and nature enthusiasts is really necessary," says Ganeshwar S V, founder-director of SOF.



Inspired by the Australian researchers approach of combining citizen science and big data analytics in estimating the number of wild birds in the world, the Salem Ornithological Foundation decided to create detailed distribution maps for this particular species for each of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



"We decided to map the distribution of one of the most familiar and favourite species of many, the House Sparrow.



Similar to how researchers used eBird data to estimate the number of birds, we have also used the data from eBird to create the distribution maps," the report says.