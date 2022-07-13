Husband seeks alimony from working wife, K'taka HC quashes plea

The husband with a capacity to earn does not have any right to ask for permanent alimony from his wife," the court underlined in its order.



A division bench headed by Justices Alok Aradhe and J. M. Khazi passed the order on Tuesday while taking up the petition of a resident of Udupi district submitted under Section 25 of the Hindu Marriage Act seeking alimony from wife.



When permanent alimony is sought, the properties and financial conditions of two sides have to be considered. Husband's needs, and petitioners' income and assets need to be considered. In this case, during cross examination, the petitioner has agreed that he has inherited land and also has a share in the house he is presently living in, the court observed.