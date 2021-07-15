Hyderabad couple tries selling kidneys to clear debts, duped of Rs 40L

One of them promised that on payment of registration half of the price for their kidneys will be paid to them as advance amount. He asked them to meet his representative at a lodge in Bengaluru to collect the advance amount.



Trusting him, they went to Bengaluru and met the agent. Here they encountered even bigger hocus-pocus. The agent gave them black papers, saying they are currency notes of Rs 2,000.



When the couple grew suspicious, he took out an unknown chemical and turned a few papers into currency notes and made them believe that this was done to maintain secrecy.