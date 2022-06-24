Hyderpora encounter: SC to hear plea of man seeking exhumation of son's body

A vacation bench of justices CT Ravi Kumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia was told by senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Mohammad Latief Magrey, that a single judge bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had allowed the exhuming of his son's body but it was later stayed by a division bench.

He said that his client has supported the Army all through his life, and the only need to exhume the body was to perform the last rites of his son Aamir Magrey, who was killed along with three others in the encounter.

Grover sought urgent listing of the plea, saying that with every passing day, it would get more difficult to exhume the body and that he has several judgements of the top court in his favour.

The bench said it would hear the petition on June 27.