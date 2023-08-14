I-Day: 954 police personnel receive service medals

New Delhi, August 14: Union Ministry of home affairs on Monday announced that 954 police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day that will be celebrated on Tuesday.

The President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to the Central Reserve Police Force's Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, the MHA said in a statement today.

The Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229 police personnel, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642.