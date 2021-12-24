IAF Wing Commander killed as MiG-21 fighter plane crashes in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Dec 24: A Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force was killed when a MiG-21 fighter plane he was on board crashed in Jaisalmer on Friday night.
"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart, " an IAF spokesman said.
The plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.
The SP said local police reached the spot and he is also on the way to the crash site.
Earlier, the IAF confirmed the accident in a statement.
"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered, " an IAF spokesman said.
(With PTI inputs)