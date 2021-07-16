I&B Minister, Press Club condole death of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan

New Delhi, Jul 16: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Danish Siddiqui in Afghanistan, saying he leaves behind an extraordinary body of work.

He was killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban.

"Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar. Sharing one of his pictures below. Sincere condolences. RIP," Thakur tweeted.