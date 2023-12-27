If wrestlers leave Akhara to fight for justice on streets, then who will choose this path: Rahul

New Delhi, Dec 27: Amid the ongoing controversy over Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited the Virender Arya Akhara in Haryana’s Jhajjar and also interacted with the wrestlers there, and said if the players have to leave akhara to fight for their rights then who will encourage their children to come into wrestling.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Akhara in the morning in Jhajjar’s Chhara village. There he interacted with the wrestlers on their issues and the problems they face, sources said.

He also participated in wrestling. After visiting the akhara, Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said, “After years of hard work, patience and unmatched discipline the players irrigate the soil with their blood and sweat to bring a medal for his country.”

“Today, I reached Virendra Arya’s akhara in Chhara village of Jhajjar and discussed with Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and other wrestler brothers.There is only one question – if these players, the daughters of India, have to leave the fight in their akhara and fight for their rights and justice on the streets, then who will encourage their children to choose this path?” Gandhi asked.