IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Chennai, March 27: Worried that your glass of milk might be adulterated? A novel three-dimensional (3D) paper-based portable device developed by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras can help you detect adulteration within 30 seconds, all while sitting at your home.

The device can detect multiple substances commonly used as adulterating agents including urea, detergents, soap, starch, hydrogen peroxide, sodium-hydrogen-carbonate and salt, among others.

Unlike conventional laboratory-based methods to test the purity of milk, which are both expensive and time-consuming, the new technology is affordable and could also be used to test other liquids such as water, fresh juices, and milkshakes for traces of adulteration.

According to the team, only a millilitre of any liquid is required to test for adulterants.

"The 3D paper-based microfluidic device is made up of a top and bottom cover and a sandwich structure middle layer. This 3D design works well for transporting denser liquids at a consistent speed," said Dr. Pallab Sinha Mahapatra, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, in a statement.