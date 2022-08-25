In touch with Russia: MEA on arrest of IS terrorist

"We are aware of the case obviously. We are in touch with the Russian authorities in the matter. But given the security implications, we are not in a position to share further details in the matter," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the issue at a media briefing.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu over Russian authorities arresting the alleged suicide bomber. Singh conveyed his appreciation to Shoigu when he exchanged pleasantries with the Russian defence minister at a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tashkent.

"During exchange of pleasantries with Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu this morning, Rajnath Singh conveyed his deep appreciation and thanks for arresting in Moscow a terrorist who was planning attacks in India," the defence ministry said.