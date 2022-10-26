Include photos of Ganesha, Lakshmi on currency notes: Kejriwal to Centre

"Indonesia is a Muslim majority country and has only 2-3 per cent Hindus and they have Ganesh ji's photo on their currency... when Indonesia can do why can't we do," Kejriwal said while addressing the media.



Delhi Chief Minister clarified that he was not asking to change the currency notes, instead was requesting for new currency notes to include pictures of Lakshmi and Ganesh. "Everyday new currency notes are printed. These pictures can be added then," Kejriwal said, adding that the two gods were associated with prosperity.