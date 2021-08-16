India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases, 417 deaths

The death toll climbed to 4,31,642 as 417 more people succumbed to COVID-19, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The 3,81,947 active cases, down from 3,85,336 on Sunday, comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 97.48 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 per cent. It has remained below 3 per cent for the last 21 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent, it said.

So far, 3,14,11,924 people have recuperated from COVID-19. The case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, it added.

As many as 11,81,212 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to 49,48,05,652.