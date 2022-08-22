India adds 9,531 Covid cases

A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,23,944, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent, it said.



So far, 210.02 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.