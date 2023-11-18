India, Australia set to strengthen ties through 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

New Delhi, Nov 18: New Delhi is gearing up for the 2nd India-Australia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue scheduled for November 20 with the Defence and External Affairs Ministers co-chairing alongside their Australian counterparts.

The bilateral meeting, focusing on defence cooperation, will be led by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles.

Marles’ visit, from November 19 to 20, aims to provide a significant boost to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia. The dialogue is expected to delve into a range of mutual interests, fostering collaboration in various areas, including defence.

The co-chairs for the 2+2 dialogue include Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar from India, alongside their Australian counterparts, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Defence Mr Richard Marles and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms Penny Wong. The inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue occurred in New Delhi in September 2021.

As part of his visit, Minister Marles will also witness the Cricket World Cup Final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, further solidifying the cultural ties between the two nations.

This diplomatic engagement follows last week’s Fifth Annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in New Delhi, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar, and their U.S. counterparts, Secretary of Defense Mr Lloyd J. Austin and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.