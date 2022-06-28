India bans Twitter accounts of several Pak journos, diplomatic missions

The Ministry called out Twitter, saying that social media platforms should abide by the applicable international norms.



It said that the government of Pakistan is urging the tech company to restore access to the restricted accounts immediately and ensure adherence to democratic freedoms of speech and expression.



Meanwhile, the Twitter handles of journalists, including The News and Geo News reporter in London, Murtaza Ali Shah and CJ Werleman have also been withheld by the company under India's Information Technology Act, 2000, Geo News reported.