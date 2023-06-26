India dealt mightiest blow to narcotics trade: Amit Shah

New Delhi, June 26: On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against menace of drugs.

He said that India dealt the mightiest blow to the narcotics trade.

In a tweet, Shah attached a video statement and said, “On ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’, I extend my greetings to all the anti-narcotics warriors for putting up a brave fight against the menace of drugs.”

The Union Home Minister said: “In the last few years, the MHA has revamped the entire strategy to realize PM Modi Ji’s vision of a ‘drug-free India’. Braced with the power of a whole-of-government approach, India dealt the mightiest blow to the narcotics trade. The top-to-bottom approach to the investigation led to massive crackdowns on the evil. I applaud Narcotics Bureau and other organizations for their relentless efforts.”