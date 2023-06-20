India has core belief in respecting sovereignty, peaceful resolution of disputes: PM Modi to WSJ

New Delhi, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes.

In an interview with "Wall Street Journal", prior to his departure for a state visit to the US, Modi said that at the same time, India is fully prepared and committed toprotecting its sovereignty and dignity.

All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with "diplomacy and dialogue," not war, he noted.

"Some people say that we are neutral. But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace," he was quoted as saying.

"The world has full confidence that India's topmost priority is peace," the Prime Minister said in the interview.

Touching upon the UN Security Council member, Modi said that there has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there.

India will do whatever it can and supports all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability, the Prime Minister added.