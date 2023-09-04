'India has emerged as voice of Global South': G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant underscores India narrative

New Delhi, Sep 4: India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has underscored the “unique Indian narrative,” India has set during its presidency of the G20 Summit, saying India “truly emerged as the voice of the Global South”.

In a short video message, shared on X, by the official handle of India’s G20 Presidency, Kant said, “So India has built a unique Indian narrative during its G20 presidency.”

“India has truly emerged as the voice of the Global South during its G20 presidency and this is the first time that four emerging markets, one after another Indonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africa will hold the G20 presidency and therefore it gives a very massive opportunity to bring all the critical issues of developing countries centre stage, as India has done, and carry them vigorously forward for implementation,” said Kant in the short video message.

In the video, India’s G20 Sherpa highlighted the issues India focused on during its presidency of the summit like digital public infrastructure, principles of lifestyle for sustainability, traditional medicine, millets, global biofuel and many more.

He also mentioned how India, in contrast to other countries, has organised different meetings of the G20 Summit in different states and cities. However, according to Kant, one of the biggest achievements of India's presidency was its focus on women empowerment and gender equality.

Kant said that among India’s most critical ones was its focus on digital public infrastructure.

“Then there's been a lot of focus on traditional medicine. The Health Ministry and the G20 relating to health have focused on the traditional medicine sector in a big way,” he said.

India’s G20 Sherpa also said that during the summit, there was a focus on new Group Startup 20, the Disaster Risks Resilience, which “opened the door for discussion on all aspects relating to disasters and how to handle them”.