'India has strict policy of zero-tolerance against corruption': PM Modi addresses G20 anti-corruption ministerial meet

New Delhi, August 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata virtually, stating that India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

"India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption,"PM Modi said while underlining that India is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem.

M Modi further referred to the writings of Tagore and cautioned against greed as it prevents us from realizing the truth. He also touched upon the ancient Indian Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’.

PM Modi further underlined that the highest impact of corruption is borne by the poor and the marginalized.

"It affects resource utilization, distorts markets, impacts service delivery and ultimately diminishes people's quality of life," he added.

Referring to Kautilya in the Arthashastra, Modi said that it is the government's duty to enhance the State's resources to maximize the welfare of its people.