India logs 1,07,474 new COVID cases, 865 fresh deaths

Also in the same period, a total of 14,48,513 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 74.01 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 10.20 per cent while daily positivity rate has fallen to 7.42 per cent.



With the administration of over 45 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 169.46 crore as of Sunday morning.