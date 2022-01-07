India logs 1,17,100 new COVID cases, 302 fresh deaths

The recovery of 30,836 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,43,71,845. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.57 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 15,13,377 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 68.68 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 4.54 per cent amid the sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 7.74 per cent.