India logs 1,225 new Covid cases, 28 fatalities in 24 hours

Also in the same period, a total of 6,07,987 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 78.91 crore cumulative tests.



There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.20 per cent.



On the vaccination front, India's Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.06 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m this morning. This has been achieved through 2,19,86,205 sessions. Over 1.60 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry.