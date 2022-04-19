India logs 1,247 new COVID cases, one death

In the same period, one Covid fatality was recorded, taking the death toll to 521,966.



Meanwhile, active caseload has risen to 11,860 which is 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



A total of 928 patients have recovered in the same time span and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,11,701. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.