India logs 14,092 new COVID cases, 41 deaths

In the same period, the country has reported 41 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,27,037.



Meanwhile, the active caseload has marginally declined to 1,16,861 cases, accounting for 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 16,454 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,36,09,566. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.54 per cent.