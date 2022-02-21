India logs 16,051 new COVID cases, 206 fresh fatalities

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 2.12 per cent, according to the ministry.