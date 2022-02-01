India logs 1,67,059 new COVID cases, 1,192 fresh fatalities

The death toll has climbed to 4,96,242 with 1,192 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases decreased by 88,209 to reach 17,43,059-- 4.20 per cent of the total infections -- while the country's recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 per cent, according to the health ministry.