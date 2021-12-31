India logs 16,764 new COVID cases, 220 fresh fatalities

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,48,38,804, while the active cases increased to 91,361 ,according to the data updated at 8 am.

India saw 16,764 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 4,81,080 with 220 daily fatalities, the data stated.