India logs 1,68,063 new COVID cases, 277 fresh deaths

The omicron infection tally has climbed to 4,461 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 1,711 have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. So far, total 28 states have reported omicron infection, the ministry added.



With 69,959 patients getting cured of the virus in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally rose to 3,45,70,131. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 96.36 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 15,79,928 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 69.31 crore cumulative tests.