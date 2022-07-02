India logs 17,092 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

According to the ministry, 197.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.



India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore cases on June 23 and four crore cases on January 25 this year.



The 29 new fatalities included 15 from Kerala, four from Maharashtra, three from Delhi, two from Punjab and one each from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan, the data stated.