India logs 2,075 fresh Covid cases, 71 deaths

A total of 3,383 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,61,926. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.



Also in the same period, a total of 3,70,514 tests were conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore cumulative tests.



The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.41 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.56 per cent.