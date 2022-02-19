India logs 22,270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths

The death toll reached 5,11,230 with 325 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily COVID-19 cases in the country have remained below one lakh for 13 consecutive days now.

The 2,53,739 active cases comprise 0.59 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.21 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 38,353 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.80 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said.