India logs 2,259 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

In the same period, the country reported 20 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,323.



The active caseload of the country has marginally declined to 15,044 cases, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.



The recovery of 2,614 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,92,455. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.